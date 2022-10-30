AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.8 %

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.33.

ORLY stock opened at $836.30 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $839.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

