Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $280.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.87. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 126.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

