Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

