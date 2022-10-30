American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.16. Approximately 411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.

