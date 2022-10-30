American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.16. Approximately 411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.
American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.