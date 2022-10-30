AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE ABC opened at $159.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

