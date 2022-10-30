ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ArcBest Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Cowen reduced their price target on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

