Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,020,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $58,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,720,045.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 323,199 shares worth $23,354,145. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Management Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

NYSE:ARES opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

