Assetmark Inc. Acquires 531 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $78,495,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,918 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.88.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,966,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,966,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $346.80 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

