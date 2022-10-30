Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Corning by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Corning by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Stock Performance

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.