Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,106 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

