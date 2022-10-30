Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 33.0% in October

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $2.59 on Friday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

