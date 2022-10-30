Aviva PLC Acquires 151,056 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,056 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Corning worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

