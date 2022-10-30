Aviva PLC Acquires 202,593 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,593 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 677.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $39.55 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,634.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,634.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,753 and have sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

