Aviva PLC Acquires 22,939 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Insulet worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Insulet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Insulet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $255.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.10 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

