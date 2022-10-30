Aviva PLC Acquires 97,748 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,748 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

