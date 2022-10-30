Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $312.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.96. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

