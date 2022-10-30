Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hasbro worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

