Aviva PLC Buys 167,349 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,349 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,037,000 after buying an additional 807,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.