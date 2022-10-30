Aviva PLC Buys 183,748 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,724 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,748 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in eBay by 18.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

EBAY stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

