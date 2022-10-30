Aviva PLC Has $15.24 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.33.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $836.30 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $839.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

