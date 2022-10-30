Aviva PLC Has $16.33 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.