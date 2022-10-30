Aviva PLC Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 38,906 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 501.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after buying an additional 486,012 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Boeing Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $143.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

