Aviva PLC Has $16.87 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

