Aviva PLC Has $17.12 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 348.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,422 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.17% of Black Knight worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Performance

NYSE BKI opened at $60.27 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.