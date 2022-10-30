Aviva PLC Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $311.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.96. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $280.83 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

