Aviva PLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $18,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $165,956,000 after buying an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $153.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.42.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

