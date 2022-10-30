Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,005 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fortis worth $18,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,337,000 after buying an additional 413,289 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,903,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Fortis by 33.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,463 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,334,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,260,000 after acquiring an additional 232,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,507 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTS opened at $38.94 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.4116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

