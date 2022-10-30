Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

