Aviva PLC Purchases 252,523 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,523 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

RF opened at $21.85 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

