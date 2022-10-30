Aviva PLC Purchases 2,894 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $405.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.95. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.