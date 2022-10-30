Aviva PLC Purchases 37,745 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $124.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average is $123.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

