Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.58.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

