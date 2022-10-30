Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $41,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.