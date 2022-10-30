Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $270.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.96. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

