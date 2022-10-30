Aviva PLC Sells 22,456 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 494,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,456 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.67 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

