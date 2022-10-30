Aviva PLC Sells 2,903 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after buying an additional 39,840 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 68.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

