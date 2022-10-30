Aviva PLC Sells 3,265 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in AON by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 23.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 60.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $289.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

