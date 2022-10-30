Aviva PLC Sells 919 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.33% of Autohome worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of ATHM opened at $27.08 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.