Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.69% of MakeMyTrip worth $18,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,096,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,235,000 after purchasing an additional 689,397 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 78,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $142.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

