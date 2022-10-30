AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

AXTI has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $198.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AXT news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AXT by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

