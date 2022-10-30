B. Riley Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $5.50

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.10.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AXT news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AXT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

