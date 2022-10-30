Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $139.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

BIDU stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $173.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

