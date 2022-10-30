Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $139.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.98% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.
Baidu Stock Down 3.0 %
BIDU stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $173.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.75.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
