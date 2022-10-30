BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Given New $105.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.1 %

BANF stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $530,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,840 shares of company stock worth $2,682,611. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

