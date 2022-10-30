Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of BFC opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $640.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bank First by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bank First by 4,628.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank First by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Bank First during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

