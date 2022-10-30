Barclays Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $168.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $144.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Wingstop from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $178.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 114.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.