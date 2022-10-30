Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Down 11.6% in October

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.56.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

