Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BELFB. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $170.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 402.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

