Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.37.

Bilibili stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 415.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 169,220 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

