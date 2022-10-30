BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.67.

BMRN stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

