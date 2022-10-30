Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

About Biotage AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

